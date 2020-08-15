Phyllis Currie
Phyllis Currie, longtime resident of Riverside, CT, passed away on August 5th in Henderson, NV. She was 80 years old and is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Donald "Lucky" Currie.
Born in Stamford, CT on September 28, 1939, she was the daughter of Joseph & Mary (Vena) Mattera, and step-daughter of Michael Mattera. She graduated from Stamford High School in 1956 and married in 1959.
Her greatest joy in life was to care for and love her family. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother – whatever her role, she performed it with the utmost grace, beauty, care, compassion and selflessness that left you knowing quite simply, that you were truly loved.
Her penetrating smile reached down to the depths of your soul and always made you feel as though you were the most important thing in the world. She was a "mother" to many family friends as well, always taking the time to share a kind word, encouragement, or just providing a hand to hold. If you knew her, you never walked alone.
She will be remembered for her deep love of America, strong Catholic faith, all things New York Yankees, chocolate, baking anisette cookies and making meatballs for her cherished family and friends.
She was our angel on earth and now she resides with them.
She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Mattera. She is survived by her 3 sons, Donald (Theresa), Joseph (Carol), and Todd (Emilie); grandchildren Donald (Julia), Ryan (Amy), Sean (Francesca), Keith (Larissa), Rilee, Juliya, Todd, Joseph, Benjamin, and Caleb; great-grandchildren Noah, Zoey, Serenity, Aiden, and Leo; sister-in-law Cathy (Pirina) Mattera; and nephews Joseph and Michael (Shira) Mattera.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org