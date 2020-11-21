1/1
Phyllis Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Jean Weiss
Phyllis Jean Weiss, age 91, of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Laurel Ridge Health Care Center in Ridgefield, CT where she was a resident for 2 -1/2 years and received the best loving care.
She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Weiss, the love of her life, daughter Lorraine Nelson and grandson Richard Congiu.
She leaves behind her loving memories to be cherished by her children Audrey Ashley (Arthur), Arleen Cumisky (John), Lynn Andrighetti (Bobby), David Weiss (Betty Ann) Alan Weiss, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, brother Albert Farish, Jr. and son-in-law Roger Nelson.
In her younger years, she typed the scripts for "Backstage Wife" an American soap opera radio program that detailed the travels of Mary Noble, a girl from a small town in Iowa who came to New York seeking her future. For many years she worked at the Greenwich Hospital cafeteria and Amex in Greenwich, CT.
She loved most of all being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and sharing happy and memorable times with them. She belonged to the North Baptist Church in Port Chester, NY, before attending Greenwich Baptist Church. At North Baptist she loved participating in church activities and especially singing in the choir as well as serving as a Deaconess. She had a special gift of playing the piano when she was younger and did a solo performance playing "Clair De Lune" her favorite and so many more. She loved sewing and always made her kid's clothes when they were young, clothes for Barbie & Ken dolls, and when her daughter's were pregnant, maternity clothes. She enjoyed walking and truly enjoyed gardening. She loved going to the Dollar Tree, McDonald's, Windmill Diner, and Dunkin Donuts. She loved sports, her favorite teams; Dallas Cowboys and NY Yankees.
There will be a private service for family members only at Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich, CT on Tuesday, November 24th. In lieu of flowers, she would have loved contributions to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38195 and the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castiglione Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved