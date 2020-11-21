Phyllis Jean Weiss
Phyllis Jean Weiss, age 91, of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Laurel Ridge Health Care Center in Ridgefield, CT where she was a resident for 2 -1/2 years and received the best loving care.
She was predeceased by her husband Alfred Weiss, the love of her life, daughter Lorraine Nelson and grandson Richard Congiu.
She leaves behind her loving memories to be cherished by her children Audrey Ashley (Arthur), Arleen Cumisky (John), Lynn Andrighetti (Bobby), David Weiss (Betty Ann) Alan Weiss, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, brother Albert Farish, Jr. and son-in-law Roger Nelson.
In her younger years, she typed the scripts for "Backstage Wife" an American soap opera radio program that detailed the travels of Mary Noble, a girl from a small town in Iowa who came to New York seeking her future. For many years she worked at the Greenwich Hospital cafeteria and Amex in Greenwich, CT.
She loved most of all being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and sharing happy and memorable times with them. She belonged to the North Baptist Church in Port Chester, NY, before attending Greenwich Baptist Church. At North Baptist she loved participating in church activities and especially singing in the choir as well as serving as a Deaconess. She had a special gift of playing the piano when she was younger and did a solo performance playing "Clair De Lune" her favorite and so many more. She loved sewing and always made her kid's clothes when they were young, clothes for Barbie & Ken dolls, and when her daughter's were pregnant, maternity clothes. She enjoyed walking and truly enjoyed gardening. She loved going to the Dollar Tree, McDonald's, Windmill Diner, and Dunkin Donuts. She loved sports, her favorite teams; Dallas Cowboys and NY Yankees.
There will be a private service for family members only at Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich, CT on Tuesday, November 24th. In lieu of flowers, she would have loved contributions to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38195 and the American Cancer Society
, 250 Williams Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA.