Priscilla Gross
Priscilla Tunick Gross of Palm Beach, Florida died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Palm Beach. She was 93 years old. She was born in Port Chester, NY on July 26, 1926 to Elias and Tillie Tunick. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Arthur Gross with whom she operated the Clam Box restaurant. She was also predeceased by her brother, Sydney Tunick of Port Chester and sister Rita Tunick Rogowsky of Harrison, NY.
She is survived by her three children Tina Gross Bisbee, husband Jim, Cos Cob, CT; Donald Gross, wife Maureen of Wellington, FL and Michael Gross of Boca Raton, FL. Also surviving are three grandchildren Lynn Bisbee Camiglio, husband David of Norwalk, CT; Robyn Bisbee husband Francisco Banogon of Los Angeles, CA and Sean Burke Gross wife Adriana of Orlando, FL. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren Ryan Camiglio and Tyler Camiglio of Norwalk, CT.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Temple Shalom, Greenwich, CT.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 11, 2019