Ralph A. Pastore, Jr.
Ralph A. Pastore, Jr. of Norwalk, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 50. Ralph was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on November 13, 1969. He graduated from Greenwich High School and Sacred Heart University of Fairfield.
Ralph spent the last 25 years working in the financial services industries for American Skandia, U.S. Trust, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
While Ralph excelled in business his true love was the theater. A true triple threat, Ralph could sing, dance and act as well as direct and produce and worked with many local theater companies such as Connecticut Playmakers, Curtin Call and the Wilton Playshop. Ralph was also a cantor at St. Roch Church in Greenwich for many years.
Ralph was predeceased by his father, Ralph A. Pastore Sr., his aunt, Connie Pastore, as well as his grandparents and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ralph is survived by his mother, Roseann Pastore of Greenwich, his brother Michael S. Pastore of Valley Cottage, NY. His uncle, William Bennette of Stamford and his partner of 18 years, Tim Lynch of Norwalk.
Services will be private due to COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Curtain Call, Inc. Theater, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905. Or donate online at curtaincallinc.com