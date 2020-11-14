1/1
Ralph A. Pastore Jr.
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph A. Pastore, Jr.
Ralph A. Pastore, Jr. of Norwalk, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 50. Ralph was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on November 13, 1969. He graduated from Greenwich High School and Sacred Heart University of Fairfield.
Ralph spent the last 25 years working in the financial services industries for American Skandia, U.S. Trust, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
While Ralph excelled in business his true love was the theater. A true triple threat, Ralph could sing, dance and act as well as direct and produce and worked with many local theater companies such as Connecticut Playmakers, Curtin Call and the Wilton Playshop. Ralph was also a cantor at St. Roch Church in Greenwich for many years.
Ralph was predeceased by his father, Ralph A. Pastore Sr., his aunt, Connie Pastore, as well as his grandparents and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ralph is survived by his mother, Roseann Pastore of Greenwich, his brother Michael S. Pastore of Valley Cottage, NY. His uncle, William Bennette of Stamford and his partner of 18 years, Tim Lynch of Norwalk.
Services will be private due to COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Curtain Call, Inc. Theater, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905. Or donate online at curtaincallinc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castiglione Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved