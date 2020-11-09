Ralph KravitzOn Thursday, November 5, 2020, Ralph Kravitz, passed away peacefully in his home, at the age of 83. He was loved by his wife of 55 years, Malka Kravitz, his close and extended family, and the hundreds of friends whose lives he touched over the years.Ralph was the last of a breed, truly exemplifying the American Dream. He was born on July 21, 1937, in East London, within earshot of the bells of St. Mary-le-bow, to Wolfie Kravitz and Minnie (Standig) Kravitz. As a young child he moved to Brooklyn, NY and then White Lake, NY, where he learned the value of family, built lifelong friendships and started to form an internal drive that would shape the rest of his personal and professional life.It was in his formative years that Ralph began to value the importance of family and friends. He, his brother Neil, and cousins Bobby and Elliot were as tight-knit as any foursome could be, running amok on the back roads of Sullivan County, NY, and causing all sorts of trouble for their parents, teachers and probably the authorities. It was in this period that he also built lifelong friendships, that he valued and maintained throughout his life. Although a bit irreverent, at heart he showed himself to be dedicated, loyal and giving. His friends and family could count on him as a teenager, just as they could during his entire life.After graduating from Monticello High School, armed with a propensity for math and a willingness to chase the American Dream, Ralph set his sights on a Mechanical Engineering degree at Georgia Tech. After a year, both he and the administration came to a mutual understanding that he, perhaps, wasn't quite ready for such a commitment. Undeterred, Ralph made the decision to get the skills he needed in the military, and spent the next two years in the 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg. There he became a man and learned responsibility. Upon honorable discharge he returned to his studies at Georgia Tech.Just before graduation, Ralph met Malka Penner, who quickly became his best friend and closest confidant, and shortly thereafter became his life partner for the next 55 years. Ralph graduated from Georgia Tech with a new set of lifelong friends from college, a wife, a degree, and a desire to attain the American Dream; to be able to provide for himself and his family, and to thrive.Ralph's professional career began in Aerospace Engineering, working for Pratt & Whitney and General Electric. Within a few years, and with a wife and a growing family, Kravitz was offered a position with First National City Bank, where he retired after 22 years. Valued for his skills in Systems and Operations, he rose in the organization and played critical roles in the investment bank in Europe, Australia, Africa, Asia, North America and the Middle East. He was integral to Citibank's success in these markets, and had a knack for identifying problems and for finding and cultivating talent. He became a mentor to many, and helped them rise through the ranks. He always gave back to those around him.After an illustrious career at Citibank, Ralph came out of retirement and took a position with the American Enterprise Fund, started by President George H.W. Bush. He was named president of the Polish American Bank, which he led through the transition as the first Polish financial institution to go public. He again retired, but this was to be short-lived. His talents were in high demand, and he was again lured away from his sailboat and Yankees games, taking a transitional position with Advent.Ralph's career offered him and his family rare opportunities. He was able to realize the classic American Dream, the "rags to riches" story. He was ably to provide for his family all those things that he never had as a child. He was able to travel the world for business and pleasure. As he said, however, "You can take the man out of Monticello, but you can't take Monticello out of the man." He never forgot his humble roots, and he never stopped giving back, of both self and time. He helped countless people to realize their dreams.Kravitz's greatest joy in life was his family. He was a loyal and true partner to Malka. He tirelessly supported his sons, Craig and Brian, through their endeavors in life. His greatest joys, however, were his four grandchildren, Eli, Zoe, Alexa and Ethan, for whom he would, quite literally, go to the end of the world and back. He provided experiences such as Outward Bound, World Series games, meet-and-greets with One Direction, and academic enrichment camps. His family was his life.An avid sailor and boatman, Ralph became a licensed sea captain when he finally retired. He was active in the Power Squadron, and taught classes in boatman-ship. His boat was his refuge, a place to get away and listen to a Yankees game, or to host his friends for a sail and barbecue.Ralph Kravitz will be remembered fondly by all those whose lives he touched over the years, from the banking community to the boating community, and all those in between. He truly cared about people, and it was reflected in the depth and length of the relationships that he built.Ralph is survived by his wife, Malka, his sons Craig and Brian, his daughter-in-law Jessica Burrill, his grandchildren Eli, Zoe, Alexa and Ethan, and his brother, Neil.A private burial service was held on November 8, 2020 at the Glenville Cemetery, Greenwich.