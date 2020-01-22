|
|
Ramon Sanchez
Ramon Sanchez passed peacefully at home on January 20th, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born on May 13, 1941 in Havana, Cuba, where he grew up with a large family on a beautiful tobacco plantation. After military school, he moved to Montreal, Quebec before settling down in Connecticut. He loved spending time in the house he built in the Florida Keys. He was happiest by the sea and was an avid sailor. He also enjoyed cooking and was the designated "chef" at all family events. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Emilienne Sanchez, his son, Eric Sanchez, daughters Samantha Sanchez and Sonia Sanchez Bigras (Patrick) and three grandchildren, as well as his brother Juan Sanchez. He will be dearly missed.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, January 24th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna, 4 Riverside Ave. Riverside, CT
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 23, 2020