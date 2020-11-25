1/
Raymond Clifford Jr.
Raymond J. Clifford, Jr
Raymond J. Clifford Jr. age 85 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at NHC Farragut. Raymond was born August 5, 1935 in Stamford, Connecticut.
Raymond proudly served in the US Navy for 26 years and was a Vietnam War Veteran.
He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, YMCA, and a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1079 in Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond J. Clifford, Sr. and Ada Matilda Potts Clifford and his wife Adriana Clifford.
Survived by daughters, Sabrina M. Clifford, Maria C. Putinas and Simona A. Deleon; grandchildren, Diego DeLeon and Marco DeLeon; sister, Joyce Henklein; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held 10am on Tuesday, December 1 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City. Burial will be 2 p.m. on the same day at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors conferred by the US Navy and the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association www.parkinson.org/TNKY

Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 25, 2020.
