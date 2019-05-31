Raymond C. Holland Jr.

October 30, 1958 – May 30, 2019 Age 60, Raymond Charles Holland, Jr., passed away on May 30, 2019. Born in Manhattan on October 30, 1958 to Raymond Charles, Sr. and Margaret (Peggy) Holland, he grew up in Long Island and Larchmont, NY. He attended Fordham Preparatory High School and graduated from Franklin & Marshall College, with an Economics degree in 1981. Ray worked for Merrill Lynch in Kansas City and Louisville and subsequently spent many years as a trader on the Philadelphia Stock Exchange. Ray is survived by his son Raymond Brian and wife Jing Peng of Philadelphia, PA, and daughter Megan Holland and her husband Sergio Mesa of Brooklyn, NY; loving parents, Raymond and Peggy Holland of Stamford, CT, and his siblings: Maureen Winkenwerder and her husband Rick, of Asheville, NC; Ron Holland and his wife Cindy of Rowayton, CT; Glen Holland and his wife Margaret of Hingham, MA; Margaret Ettinger and her husband Richard of New Canaan, CT; Patrice Holland of Stamford, CT; Allyson Gill and her husband Brian of NY, NY; Beth Holland of Stamford, CT, and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Devoted to his family, Ray loved spending time hiking, gardening and enjoying family vacations on the Jersey Shore. He was an avid reader, especially of Stephen King, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports, especially baseball. He will be missed and remembered by many. Friends and family are invited to a viewing on Monday, June 3rd from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm at the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT.

A Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to: Little Sisters of the Poor, Bronx NY.