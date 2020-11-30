1/1
Raymond (Ray) Johnson
Raymond Thomas Johnson
Raymond (Ray) Thomas Johnson, 83, of Greenwich, Connecticut, peacefully passed away at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Ray was born on April 22,1937 in Brooklyn, NY to Edward Johnson and Elizabeth (nee Rice) Johnson as the sixth child of nine. Ray enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1957. Shortly after serving in the Navy, Ray met his beautiful wife to be, Patricia. They married in 1960 and moved to Queens, NY to raise a family. He spent his last 30 years in Greenwich, CT.
Ray was a very active person and loved to volunteer. He coached so many, including his sons in CYO basketball and Little League baseball, and he was also a Boy Scout leader. He always wanted to try new things. In his 50's, 60's and 70's he became a very good golfer, a certified scuba diver and earned several belts in karate. Family was everything to Ray. He made every grandchild event he could. Whether it was at a sporting event, dance recital, a birthday party or just fishing with them on his boat, there was nothing he loved more than being around his grandkids.
Ray is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Johnson (nee Murray), their three sons and daughters-in-law, and seven grandchildren: Raymond Johnson (Reinalda), Flushing NY; Sean Johnson (Regina), Chatham NJ; and Christian Johnson (Wendy), Westport CT; as well as seven grandchildren; Rebecca, Rachel, NY; Nora, Fiona, Aidan, NJ; and Hailey and Madeline, CT.
A mass celebrating Raymond's life will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830 followed by a military burial at State Veterans Cemetery in 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT 06457 at 2:00 p.m. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam for Raymond Johnson at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. http://giftfunds.stjude.org/rayjohnsonmemorial
Arrangements are under the direction of THOMAS M. GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, Stamford, (203)359-9999. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com

Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
