Regina L. Nostro

Regina L. Nostro, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island, Florida at Warner Center for Caring.

Regina was born on February 3, 1926, in the Byram section of Greenwich, Connecticut, the youngest daughter of Anna Dudas Liptak and Joseph Liptak.

She graduated from Greenwich High School and during her high school years she was president of The Children of Mary and was honored to be chosen to crown the Virgin Mary and also be part of The Living Rosary. After high school, she worked for the Homelite Corporation in the printing department for three years. In 1946, she married Patrick Nostro, a captain in the United States Army. They moved to Detroit, Michigan where they opened the Virginia Dare Coffee Shop on the ground floor of Hudson's Department Store together and welcomed their son, Wayne in 1947. After returning to Connecticut, their daughter, Lorraine was born in 1951 and soon after they purchased their home in Byram.

Regina was a homemaker, PTA Room Mother and a Brownie Troop Leader. In later years, she became a Media Services School Volunteer for 14 years at New Lebanon School and Hamilton Avenue School. She was also president of the First Catholic Ladies Slovak Society.

After moving to Amelia Island she became a Florida resident in 2012, and was very active in the Fernandina Beach Council on Aging "Forever Friends" Group. She spent many happy hours doing jigsaw puzzles. She loved social activities, playing bingo, and especially visits with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Patrick, brothers, Robert Liptak and Joseph Liptak, one niece and one nephew.

She is survived by her children, Lorraine Gaito (Michael) of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Wayne Nostro (Mimi) of Laurel, Maryland; her sister, Ethel Jacobelli of Stuart, Florida; her grandsons, Paul Nostro (Chelsey) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mark Nostro (Gabriela) of California, David Nostro (Emily) of Jacksonville, Florida; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church with Fr. Jose Kallukalam as celebrant.

Mrs. Nostro will be returned to Greenwich, Connecticut where she will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.

Her family requests that donations be made in her name to: Fernandina Beach Council on Aging – Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Parkway, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com Published in Greenwich Time on July 24, 2019