Regis Valentine

Regis Valentine, 86 of Old Greenwich, Connecticut passed away peacefully in Stamford Hospital, with his loving niece and nephew by his side, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1933 in Dover, Ohio to Donald William Valentine and Edna Steiner Valentine, both deceased. He had five brothers, Donald, Jerry, Gene, Dean and Kenneth all of whom predeceased him.

Regis and his wife Mary moved to Old Greenwich in 1971. Mary passed away in 2018. They were married for more than 50 years.

Regis was a 1951 graduate of Alliance High School (Ohio) and a 1955 graduate of Mount Union College (Ohio). He earned an LLB degree at University of Michigan Law School, May 1958, and was a member of the Ohio bar. He later attended New York University School of Law where he earned an LLM (taxation) degree in 1962.

After graduating from Law school he was drafted into the army and served in Korea. After his discharge he moved to New York City and worked as a tax lawyer for Bristol Meyers Squibb, from which he retired in 1991.

Survivors include many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were private. Burial was at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fremont, Ohio, where he was interred next to his beloved wife, Mary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store