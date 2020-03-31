|
Renee Stahl Donovan
Renee Stahl Donovan, lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away on March 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was 74.
She was the daughter of William Stahl and Mary Stahl. She attended Greenwich High School. She was a longtime employee of the Town of Greenwich, having worked at Nathaniel Witherell and the Town Hall.
She is survived by 2 children, Mark Stahl and Cathy Stahl, and 2 brothers, Fred Stahl and Ronnie Stahl. She was predeceased by both her parents, as well as her sister Barbara Serna, and brothers William Stahl and Charles Stahl.
Services will be private.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 1, 2020