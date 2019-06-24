Services Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch Street Greenwich , CT 068306512 (203) 869-1513 Resources More Obituaries for Richard Blair Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Blair

Richard Mitchell Blair, a fifty-five year resident of Riverside and Old Greenwich, CT, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on June 20, 2019. He had just boarded the ferry with his son to return home after enjoying the Pan Am Clipper Pioneer's annual luncheon in Port Jefferson, NY.

Dick was born in Cleveland, OH on April 5, 1929. He grew up in Warren, PA the eldest son of Harold Warren Blair and Cora Mitchell Blair. He attended Beatty-Warren High School and graduated from Phillips Andover Academy. He went on to Duke University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He participated in the choir and Hoof 'n' Horn, the student-run musical theater where he acted, directed and served as president. He was a member of the ATO fraternity.

Dick was inspired by the world travels of his aunt and uncle, and began a lifetime of exploration. During his freshman summer at Duke, he joined an eight-week American Youth Hostel trip across the US and back through Canada, covering 10,000 miles by train and 1,000 miles by bicycle. It was his first trip west of Cleveland. Two years later, he led the same trip and went on to lead three more AYH trips throughout Europe.

In November of 1953, Dick joined the amateur crew of Captain Irving and Exy Johnson's Brigantine Yankee for their 6th around-the-world voyage. On Yankee's last stop in Bermuda, Dick had a fortuitous meeting with a former Duke classmate who was working for Pan American World Airways and was encouraged to apply. Upon his return, he was hired and placed in the Pan Am Chicago office. It was there, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Few Green. They married on Memorial Day 1959 and enjoyed 54 magical years together until her sudden passing in April 2014. They had four children, Richard Jr., David, Carol and Lynn, with whom they enjoyed sharing their passion for travel. Dick's genuine interest in people and their stories created life long friendships. It seemed that no matter where in the world he was, there was a smiling face of someone who either knew him or who knew of him.

Dick was an exceptional husband, father and friend who enriched all he met with his kindness, intelligence, good nature and remarkable sense of humor. He continued to travel the rest of his life graciously taking various children and grandchildren along with him.

Among Dick's many interests and commitments, he was true to his Catholic faith. A lifelong member of St. Catherine of Siena in Riverside, CT he served as both lector and Eucharistic Minister and hosted the radio program Becoming More Makes A Difference at the WGCH studio. He was a member of the Explorer's Club in NYC. He acted as Master of Ceremonies for The Pan Am New Reunion Jazz Band. He had a great appreciation for music, the arts and humanities, especially the theater. He enjoyed attending Wednesday matinees with his dear friend and fellow theater aficionado. He interviewed Greenwich residents for the Public Library's Oral History Project and sang with the Holly Hill Tones, bringing joy to senior living centers. For years he continued the tradition of organizing and hosting Pan Am lunches every other month, keeping the spirit alive. He served as Vice President of Europe and Atlantic for the Pan Am Historical Foundation. He was a member of the Riverside Yacht Club and Mostly Monday's Book Club.

Dick was predeceased by his loving wife, Marilyn and his parents. He is survived by his four children, their spouses, 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his sister Nancy and her spouse.

Without a doubt, Dick Blair inspired many and left this world a better place. Fair Winds Dad, we love you!

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to The Pan Am Historical Foundation, AYH, PBS and by supporting the arts and education in your community. Published in Greenwich Time on June 25, 2019