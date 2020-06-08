Richard Farley
Richard C. Farley
Richard C. Farley (Derry, NH) born in Greenwich, CT passed away at age 63 on June 3, 2020.
Richard grew up in Riverside. He was a 1976 graduate of Greenwich High School and captain on the Cardinals football team. He attended Embry Riddle Aeronautical University pursuing his passion for aeronautics after earning his private pilot license. He was also a volunteer, along with his brothers, on the Sound Beach Fire Dept. After his family moved from Riverside, Richard eventually settled in Derry, NH with his wife Ann in their log cabin home which they shared for 23 years. He spent hours in his workshop that he called skunkworks, tinkering MacGyver-style on endless projects. He became an accomplished woodworker making special gifts and custom furniture. Richard also enjoyed years of boating on Long Island Sound and the lakes of New Hampshire.
During his career Richard worked for several area companies in sales and supply chain management involving high tech and robotics products.
Richard was predeceased by his parents James A. Farley and Louise Toomey Farley, and his siblings Barbara Farley Gustin and Thomas Farley (who sadly passed on the same day). He is survived by his wife Ann Tofuri Farley, his mother-in-law Ann Gonsalves, siblings-in-law Wayne Tofuri and Maryellen Gonsalves (Robert) and Ronna Farley, and his siblings Linda Farley Noone (Steve) of Acton, MA and Jay Farley (Charlene) of Fairfield, CT. He will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements by Peabody Funeral Home, Derry, NH. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions services were private.

Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 8, 2020.
