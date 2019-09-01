|
Richard George Reinecke
Richard Reinecke passed away July 26 at the age of 68. Born in Greenwich, Connecticut to Wallace and Carmela Reinecke, where he grew up and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1969. He then resided in Bethel, Connecticut for over 30 years and had a successful career as a piping designer. After retirement he resided in Bozrah, Connecticut where he enjoyed his passion of fishing and boating with his companion Sarah Stinson. Above all, he was a devoted and loving father to his daughter and grandchildren. He is survived by daughter Caitlin and husband James Pisa of Pennsylvania, and their children; brother, Wallace Reinecke and wife Jane of Guilford, Connecticut; along with, three nephews and their families and beloved friend Debra Reinecke of Bethel, Connecticut. A celebration of Richards life will be held at The First Congregational Church of Greenwich October 12, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 8, 2019