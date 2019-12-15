GreenwichTime Obituaries
Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT 068306512
(203) 869-1513
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT 068306512
View Map
Richard Kenneth Rogers, Sr.
Richard Kenneth Rogers, Sr. passed away at age 75 from a long illness on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at home with his devoted wife Carol. He was a lifelong Greenwich resident and businessman, and an Army Veteran.
Richard founded the local arborist business Rogers Tree Care Experts in 1972, now managed by his son Richard Jr. He was an avid outdoorsman. When not working, he could be found fishing in Long Island Sound, shooting Skeet, or taking his english settlers to Field Trials. In the fall, he headed to his beloved cabin in the North Maine woods where he would hunt and enjoy time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Carol, sons Richard Jr. (Elisabeth) and Jason (Christine) and two grandchildren Cole and Reid.
We will celebrate his life on Wednesday December 18th at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich, CT from 4 to 8pm.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 16, 2019
