|
|
Richard Louis Lieberman
Rich Lieberman, age 56, died peacefully at home with his family by his side on December 18, 2019 after a courageous battle against ALS. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, grew up in Scarsdale, NY, and settled in Greenwich, CT. Rich is survived by his wife Lauren McCabe, son Ryan Lieberman, and daughter Lindsey Lieberman, of Riverside, CT. Ryan and Lindsey were Rich's proudest accomplishment; he adored them and was a dedicated and loving father.
Rich graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1981. He held a long and successful career in technology at AT&T and most recently for Apple, Inc. on Greenwich Ave. He was passionate about music and was a self taught guitarist. A talented writer, Rich blogged about live shows and wrote concert reviews. He truly believed in the healing power of music and was considered a rock star by all who knew him.
Since his diagnosis in 2016, Rich was a dedicated ALS warrior and devoted his time to helping other patients and advocating for research and patients rights. He lived with ALS in a dignified way with a positive attitude. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rich's beloved Compassionate Care ALS (ccals.org) and/or The Connecticut Chapter of ALSA (webct.alsa.org).
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 4, 2020