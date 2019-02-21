MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of Richard M. Aidinis Jr. 4/30/1979 ~ 2/21/2002 Keep my memory with you, For memories never die; I will be there with you, When you look across the sky. I will be there in the clouds, In the birds that fill the air; In the beauty of a fragrant rose, You will find my memory there. You will feel me in the Tenderness of a tiny baby's Touch; You will hear me if you Listen, in the twilight's Gentle hush. When your hearts are heavy, And you feel that you are Alone; just reach down deep Inside of you, for your heart is Now my home. I will always be with you, I will never go away; For I will live on in your hearts, Forever and a day. Rich, you will never be gone For you are a part of us that is Alive within our hearts forever And always. We miss you and love you. Mom, Dad, Amy, Keith, Olivia & Mikayla Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary