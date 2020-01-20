|
|
Richard Warner Radcliffe
Richard Warner Radcliffe died on January 17, 2020 at the age of 95.
Dick was a beloved and greatly respected member of our community. His efforts on behalf of education and culture in Greenwich are to be honored and remembered. He leaves behind his wife, Mary, his four sons, and six grandchildren.
He was born July 29th, 1924 in Washington, DC to parents Harry and Helen Radcliffe, with a twin sister Suzanne. They had a happy family life and managed well through the difficulties of the Great Depression. Dick was an outstanding student in high school where he excelled in all subjects, especially mathematics. Enrolled in the ROTC, Dick was accepted to Yale University where he was almost simultaneously deployed to military service at the outbreak of WWII. His class at Yale was to be known as "1945W". He served, at the age of 19, as an artillery officer in the 81st Field Artillery Battalion, and saw action at the Battle of the Bulge and in other sectors of Germany and France. At the end of the war, he returned to complete his degree at Yale, and went on to receive a three-year fellowship at the American Institute for Economic Research in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Dick had a fascinating and successful career on Wall Street. Originally hired by White Weld, he later worked for A.W. Jones as his first Fund Manager. He is widely credited in several books as being one of the pioneers in the field of investment management. During his years in New York, Dick met a beautiful and talented Hungarian graduate student, Mary deCsepel, who was to become his lifelong companion when they married in 1956. After a few years they were able to secure a home in Riverside, where he commuted to work while helping Mary raise four young boys. He was eventually able to open an office in Greenwich, where he and his first partner Barton Biggs, established Fairfield Partners.
Throughout the years, Dick was an avid sailor, outdoorsman and lover of classical music. As a father, he instilled a strong work ethic on his sons, and encouraged them to participate in their respected fields of interest, whether it was competitive sailing, visual arts, music, backpacking or travel. Dick's commitment to the arts was absolute: he joined Mary in her administration of The Greenwich Symphony in the capacity of Treasurer. Later, he and Mary were instrumental in the creation of the Perrot Memorial Library Children's Wing, which bears their name. He was active in the Yale Alumni community, and contributed generously to their music program. Over the years, Dick and Mary amassed a tremendous number of friends and colleagues. Quite a few were from the years the family has been members of the Riverside Yacht Club, were Dick sailed competitively for many years, and later served on the "committee boat" while his boys participated in all the great summer activities there.
Dick had a passion for travel, and along with Mary would research and educate themselves before eventually visiting every continent on the planet. They also simply loved to sail their boat "Duet" on overnights and extended cruises up the New England coast with family and friends. With his happy, outgoing demeanor, extreme generosity, and a wonderful, witty sense of humor Dick was beloved by his family and many friends who were graced by the presence of this fine gentleman.
He will be missed, and his spirit lives on with all those who knew him….
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perrot Memorial Library or the Greenwich, Symphony Orchestra.
A celebration of Dick's Life is planned for a later date.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 21, 2020