Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
306 N. Division St.
Ann Arbor, MI
Richard Robinson Obituary
Richard Robinson
Richard Alan (Dick) Robinson, 85, formerly of Riverside (1997-2015), passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was married to Maralyn Winter Robinson from 1963 until her death in 1999. Dick spent his career in finance, nearly all with the J. I. Case Company and then its parent company, Tenneco, Inc. Dick is survived by his sons, William Carleton Robinson of Summit, New Jersey, and Bruce Marshall Robinson of Ann Arbor, Michigan. A service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 306 N. Division St., Ann Arbor, MI. Memorial contributions may be sent to Episcopal Relief and Development (www.episcopalrelief.org). A full obituary is at www.niefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 19, 2020
