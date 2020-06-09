Richard "Dick" Stanley Swanson
Richard "Dick" Stanley Swanson, 87, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Danbury, Connecticut. Born February 28, 1933 to Richard and Mae Swanson, Dick graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1952 after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Dick excelled as an Army Ranger and became a member of President Dwight Eisenhower's Honor Guard.
Dick began his post military career as a carpenter and ventured out to boat transportation in 1970. Dick and his late wife, Charlotte, formed Swanson Boat Transport Corp. where he remained active in boat transportation well into his later life.
Dick moved to Greenwich, CT in 1983 with late wife, Charlotte, their son, Richard (deceased) and daughter, Lynn, who survives him. Known by many as an avid car enthusiast, he was known for his knowledge of early Ford cars and as the owner of a landmark building in Mamaroneck, NY.
Private services are to be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to Abilis, a charity founded on advancing abilities for people with special needs, online at https://www.abilis.us/support-us.html
Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 9, 2020.