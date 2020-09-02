Rita Robustelli

Rita H. (Benvenuto)RobustelliRita H. (Benvenuto)RobustelliROBUSTELLI, Rita H. (Benvenuto) of Natick, MA, longtime Connecticut resident. Entered into rest August 31, 2020 at the age of 94.She was the beloved wife of the late Albert G. Robustelli for 67 years until his death in 2015.Born in Greenwich, CT, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Angelina (Bruno) Benvenuto. She is survived by one brother, Anthony Benvenuto and his wife Claudette of Riverside, CT. She was predeceased by her brothers, Frank Benvenuto and Emil Benvenuto.She graduated from Greenwich High School in 1944 and met the love of her life, Albert, shortly after. They were married in 1948 and raised two daughters. Rita continued to work as a Medical Assistant for various doctors in Connecticut, until she and her husband retired in 1988 and moved to Cape Cod.Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jean Bowden, Christine Covell and her longtime partner William Lewis; her grandchildren, Justin Gustavsson, Laura Campbell and her husband Daniel Mawhinney, Abigail Bowden, Michelle Covell and her spouse Allison Hurley; and great-grandchildren, Dylan Covell, Owen Covell and Freeman Campbell.A private graveside service will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne where she will be buried with her husband.