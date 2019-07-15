Robert G. Bartlett

Robert G. Bartlett passed away peacefully at his home in Greenwich CT. surrounded by family on July 10, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in Stamford CT. and was a lifelong resident of the Stamford/Greenwich area. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Florence Bartlett and Children Barbara Bartlett, Jackie Ceci (Joe), Kim Intrieri (Larry), Robert Bartlett Jr., Karen Maquire (Joe), and George Bartlett (Jasmine). He is also survived by seven grandchildren (Lauren, Larry, Michael, Joseph B., Madeline, Hannah, Joseph M.) and his siblings Richard Bartlett, Patricia Crolla and Marie Bundock. He was predeceased by his parents George and Dorothy Bartlett and sister Joanne Pucci.

Bob was a hardworking and devoted family man who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. He was an avid gardener, cook and animal lover with a passion for dogs and horses. Bob will be fondly remembered for his off-the-cuff sense of humor, as well as his enthusiasm for classic country music and western movies.

The family will be honoring his life privately. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's and Diabetes research foundations. Published in Greenwich Time on July 16, 2019