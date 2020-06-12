Robert Casey

Robert Peter Casey, loving son, husband and father, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home in Alexandria, VA at the age of 74.

Bob, as he was known to his friends and family, was born on December 12, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas and Audrey (Flack) Casey. He graduated from Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in Queens, NY, received his Bachelors degree in Political Science from Duquesne University and was a Financial Advisor for 48 years, most recently with RBC Wealth Management. He married Jane Elizabeth Forelle on April 12, 1980 and they had one son, Taylor Gordon Casey, 26. Bob and Jane moved to Connecticut in 1980, living first in Greenwich and later in Southport, until relocating to Annapolis, MD in 2012. The Caseys moved to Old Town Alexandria in March of this year.

Bob, a car enthusiast with a keen interest in the investment business, enjoyed a wide range of professional sports, but especially hockey, taking time to visit The Forum in 1980 while on his honeymoon in Montreal. He was known for his generous spirit, strong sense of personal style and caring concern for his friends and family.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Tommy. He is survived by his mother Audrey, his wife Jane, his son Taylor, his brothers Paul and John and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces/nephews. A memorial service and celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.



