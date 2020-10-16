Robert "Bob" ChenRobert "Bob" Chen, loving husband of Aie Teck Lau and brother of William Chen and Moon Chen, Jr., passed away on October 14, 2020, at the age of 82. A third-generation Chinese American, Bob was born in 1938 to Priscilla Chang and Captain Moon Chen, airline executive, WWII Veteran and air corps pilot who served under General Chennault as a "Flying Tiger". Bob graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor and Master of Business Administration, and served honorably as an infantry platoon leader, paratrooper, and Captain in the US Army. Following his military service, Bob built a successful career in finance as an M&A investment banker in Singapore and New York. Since 1956, Bob served as a respected member of F.F. Fraternity, the oldest Chinese-American fraternal organization in the US. A selfless and genuine mentor, Bob inspired young people from all walks of life to "take risks early and set audacious goals". "It's not about me anymore", he would often say.Bob was cofounder and Managing Director of Raffles Capital Group, Inc. since 1991.He was also an active member of the Second Congregational Church in Greenwich, serving as deacon and council member. In recent years, Bob worked tirelessly to help pass bipartisan legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal Award to WWII veterans of Chinese-American descent. His family and friends will remember him for his integrity, courage, patriotism, and miss his infectious energy, words of wisdom, and warmth. A memorial service will take place in the near future.