Robert J. Cherico
Robert J. "Bob" Cherico passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wilton Meadows Health Care Center at the age of 98. He is survived by Alice; his loving wife of 72 years, daughter Sandra Kiley, son Robert, daughters-in-law Carol and Cindy, son-in-law Ed Kiley, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and brother Rudy. Bob was preceded in death by his son David, sisters Frances and Frieda, brothers Vincent, Frank, Ross, Jerry and Arthur.
Bob was born in White Plains, NY and graduated from White Plains High School. It was there that he fell in love with the girl of his dreams, Alice, whom he married in 1947. During WWII Bob was a Flight Engineer in the Army Air Corps flying B-17 Flying Fortress bombers. After the war Bob and Alice settled in Greenwich, CT where they raised their family. Bob was a GM Car Dealership Service and Parts Manager until his retirement in 1990. After retiring, Bob was an active member of the Art Group with the Greenwich Senior Center. His beautiful paintings of Greenwich landscapes, often including his beloved companion Kyle the "wonder dog", won him much acclaim.
Bob will be remembered as a warm, caring, and fun-loving soul who often had a twinkle in his eye. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father. Rarely would you find Bob and Alice apart, and if you were lucky enough to have befriended one, you were also blessed to befriend the other. Bob loved to fish and boat on Long Island Sound.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Bob to Save the Sound: https://www.ctenvironment.org/donate.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St., Georgetown, CT. Friends may greet the family prior to the service from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 10, 2019