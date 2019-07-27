|
|
Robert Daniel Shannon
Robert [Bob] Shannon passed away on July 25, at Edgehill Retirement
Community in Stamford. Bob was born in Bridgeport, CT in 1928 to Richard and Mary Shannon. He attended Bridgeport's Central High School where
he excelled in academics, basketball and baseball. He earned an engineering
degree at Dartmouth College in 1951. Bob and Joan raised their daughters in
Easton, CT and Jackson, NH. He spent most of his career as a civil engineer
with the Clark Construction Company in Bridgeport, rising to become its Vice
President. Bob was held in high esteem for his integrity, honesty, and work ethic by his co-workers, clients and the many public officials with whom he worked. Bob was devoted to his parents, his wife, his four daughters and his Catholic faith. He worked long hours to provide a good life and an excellent education for his daughters. During Joan's eight year long terminal illness, Bob provided most of her care, setting a powerful example of fidelity and love for all who knew him. For 35 years, Bob and Joan spent winters in North Palm Beach, Florida, where they made lifelong friends. After Joan's passing in 2011, the "Florida gang" became his family away from home. Bob's strength of character, friendliness and sense of humor helped him continue those friendships, as well as make new ones, when at age 89 he moved into Edgehill. Bob's courage through the many changes and losses in his life will continue to inspire his family and friends.
In addition to his four daughters, Bob is survived by ten grandchildren, two great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews. He now joins his dear wife,
parents, brother Richard Shannon, uncle and aunt Irving and Louise Shannon and cousin Jack Shannon in eternal life and love.
Visiting hours will be 6-8 pm, Tuesday, July 30th at Saint Agnes Church, 247
Stanwich Rd., Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at same location
at 9:30 am on Wednesday, July 31st. Burial will be private.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.gallagherfuneralhome.com. In
lieu of flowers, donations to https:// www.abilis.us will be appreciated.
Published in Greenwich Time on July 28, 2019