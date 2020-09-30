Robert Edward Scherr

A Greenwich resident for about 40 years, Robert Edward Scherr passed away at Academy Point in Mystic, CT on August 17, 2020. He was 94.

He was a member of Indian Harbor Yacht Club since 1966 and won numerous sailing trophies. He raced his Soling, Auslese, and owned the 37-foot Knutson yacht, Ceres.

Bob grew up in Fleetwood, NY. He graduated from A. B. Davis High School in Mount Vernon, NY and was President of his senior class. He received the NY State Scholarship to M.I.T.

He earned an aeronautical engineering degree from M.I.T. in just 2 years and 8 months graduating in 1946. While at M.I.T. he was inducted into Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Honor Society. He also was in the SAE fraternity and the Society of Automotive Engineers.

After graduation, Bob was on the M.I.T. staff in the Aeronautical Department engaged in the subsonic wind tunnel testing. This led to an M.I.T. staff position involved in the construction of the Naval Supersonic Laboratory for project Meteor.

Bob had a career as Vice President of Engineering at Automation Engineering Laboratory, Inc. (AEL) in Norwalk, CT where he was awarded 45 patents. He automated the production lines for Wrangler, Cadbury, Maidenform and other companies.

The ultimate engineer sportsman, among other things, Bob designed, built and raced his Skeeter class ice boat (EXP-RES-S). He had a private pilot's license and owned a Cessna and numerous gliders.

Bob enjoyed car racing (dirt track races as well as Porsche club rallies) and skiing (he was on ski patrol at Alta). For decades he attended the Indy 500 races and University Glee Club concerts in NYC. He belonged to The Corinthians, AOPA, EAA and WSCC, among other organizations.

He was humble, optimistic and patient. Being kind, minimizing hurry and worry, staying positive, having captivating interests and hobbies and enjoying simple pleasures (like the comic strips) was his recipe for a long and happy life. He would often shrug off inconveniences with a simple "Could be worse" …even the day before his passing.

Per his wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service.



