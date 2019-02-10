Robert William Ehret

It is with great sadness that we announce, Robert William Ehret, age 72, of Scituate, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death, 11-months prior, by his loving wife of 44 years, Sally Anne Ardery Ehret.

Born July 30, 1946 in Greenwich, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Herbert Edward and Anna Mary 'Nancy' Hyland Ehret. He is also predeceased by two younger brothers, Thomas Ehret of Greenwich, CT & David Ehret of Sarasota, FL.

A Greenwich High School graduate, Class of 1964, Rob went on to become a Commercial Printer, retiring from Pitney Bowes in 2001. Rob will be remembered as a wonderful father and devoted husband whose drive in life was to support and nurture his family. He had fond memories of his many years of involvement in the Boy Scouts of America, growing up and residing in Greenwich. He was a fun-loving "Poppi" who adored his seven grandkids.

He is survived by his children; daughter, Jodi S Tripodi of Stratford, CT; son, Daniel C. Ehret and wife, Melanie, of Newtown, CT; and daughter, Jaime L Hannon and husband, Jed of Scituate, MA and five beautiful granddaughters, Shannon, Sabrina, Ellie, Avery, Alynn and two wonderful grandsons, Tyler and Keegan. Additionally, he is survived by his brother Michael Ehret and sister Patricia Ehret Sandburg both of Sarasota, FL and sister, Diane Ehret Witek of The Villages, FL, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Rob's funeral services at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 15th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT. A commitment of the ashes ceremony will immediately follow at Putnam Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert Ehret to Life Care Center of the South Shore, 309 Driftway, Scituate, MA 02066. The family would like to thank the staff of the Life Care Center for the wonderful care Dad received.