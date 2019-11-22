|
|
Robert Emmett Dougherty
Robert Emmett Dougherty, 91, of Greenwich, CT, passed away on November 6th, 2019. He was an international businessman who embraced a life as an expat in the oil industry living in Asia and Africa. He travelled around the world more than 35 times for business and pleasure.
Robert was born on Mother's Day, May 13th, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Gordon William Dougherty and Helen Vopicka Dougherty. He was the number two son of four boys and one girl.
In 1940, the Dougherty family moved to Adrian, Michigan where Robert completed Elementary and then High School. In 1946, the Second World War was just over but the draft was still in place so Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Japan in the occupational force where he tried out for and was selected to play short stop on the 1st Calvary Division baseball team that toured Japan entertaining the troops.
Upon returning to the United States, he entered Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. After graduation from N.D., because of his strong desire to travel, he went to New York seeking a job overseas. He was recruited by an overseas American Oil Company, Caltex, where he worked for over thirty years primarily in Asia (Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand) and Africa (Uganda and Kenya). In Bangkok, he met his lovely wife, Marie-Antoinette Laplaud, a French girl whose father was employed by the French Government primarily in French Indochina. In 1980, he and his family were transferred by Caltex back to the United States. He later retired from Caltex and eventually made his home with Miki in Greenwich, Connecticut.
After 62 years of marriage, Marie-Antoinette (Miki) Dougherty passed away on December 6th, 2018 with Bob by her side.
Bob is survived by his daughters Marie-Jacques (Mark) Lillard, Yannick (Paul) Rochester, Michele (Joe) Mozian, his grandchildren Mark (Kristen) Lillard, Michael (Jennifer) Lillard, Christopher (Carleigh) Rochester, Nathalie Rochester, Michael Mozian and Alex Mozian and his great-grandchildren Mark Lillard, Luke Lillard and Cameron Lillard.
Bob is also survived by his sister Karen Becker of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and his brother Reverend Peter Dougherty of Lansing, Michigan.
Funeral arrangements were made under the care of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 24, 2019