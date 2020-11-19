Robert Paul "Rob"Fortunato Jr.Robert Paul "Rob" Fortunato, Jr., 42, of Greenwich, CT, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. He was born March 25, 1978 to Robert Paul Fortunato and Barbara Ann Fortunato, who survive him. He is also survived by two sisters Bonnie Fortunato, Wendy Cantavero, and a brother-in-law Anthony Cantavero who Rob always considered a brother. He is also survived by 3 nephews Anthony Cantavero Jr, Christopher Cantavero, and Michael Cantavero. As well as one niece Kayli Cantavero.Rob had many friends that he loved to spend quality time with. They would often attend Pearl Jam concerts together. When he was younger Rob enjoyed bonding with his father while fishing at Grass Island. Rob was a compassionate, loving, and caring person who always put others above himself. He found true joy in making others happy, whether it be orchestrating family trips or bringing family and friends together for a cookout. Rob always manned the grill and was affectionately known as the "grill master". Rob was also a sports fanatic. His favorite teams were the Mets, Rangers, and especially the Eagles. Even though his teams often disappointed him, he always found himself cheering them on. Rob was a kind soul gone too soon. He will be missed and loved dearly by his family and friends.Fly high Rob!Services will be private.