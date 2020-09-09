Robert Fujitani

Robert Fujitani passed away peacefully at home in Cos Cob on September 6th. He was one month shy of his 99th birthday. Bob was raised in Cos Cob and lived most of his adult life in Old Greenwich with his wife of 73 years, Ruth. He went to Cos Cob elementary school and graduated in 1939 from Greenwich High as class president and quarterback of the football team, Bob is well known among comic buffs for his lifelong career as a comic book artist. He was only twenty when he went to work at the New York studio of Will Eisner as a penciler. A few years later, he was drawing "Hangman" as well as other superhero and detective comics. This was the period known as the "Golden Age of Comics". Bob went on to illustrate the comic books "Prince Valiant" and "Lassie" among others. He spent many years drawing and inking the daily and Sunday "Flash Gordon" strips for King Features. Bob was also a talented and prolific painter, particularly seascapes of Long Island Sound where he loved to fish, and the woods at Tod's Point and Montgomery Pinetum where he walked every day.

After a debilitating stroke in early June 2020, Bob was fortunate to have a close family friend as his constant companion and caregiver. Another dear friend wrote this, "I see that Bob had achieved Love, Bob-Love, and I know in my heart that his unique vibration is traveling through the universe, forever…". Bob found his way home, in his way, in his time. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Fujitani Meller and her husband, Frank Rubenfeld, who live in Berkeley, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store