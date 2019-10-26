GreenwichTime Obituaries
Robert Ferrey Fuller died on October 24th 2019 at the age of 90 in Greenwich, CT after a brief illness. He leaves Sheila, his beloved wife of 34 years; his daughter Julie Fuller Thornton, husband James, and her son Robert Fuller McIntire, wife Margaret, and her daughter Sarah Adelaida McIntire, husband Dylan; his son Gordon McIntosh Fuller, wife Lois, and their children Zachary, Andrew, and Matthew; his stepdaughter Allison Corbett, husband James, and their children Grayson and Riley; his stepson Andrew Mensing.
Bob was born in 1929 in St. Paul, MN. He grew up in Scarsdale NY and graduated from Harvard College in 1950 magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 1953, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve from 1953 until 1966, rising to the rank of Lt. Commander. Admitted to the NY bar in 1956 he practiced with the Wall Street firm of Patterson, Belknap & Webb through 1965. He then worked for R. H. Donnelley rising to Managing Director of various European subsidiaries, and subsequently for the American Can Company rising to Assistant General Counsel.
In his private life Bob became a nationally-ranked skeet and trap champion, served as a member of the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting, and through a late-blooming interest in genealogy gained admission to the General Society of Mayflower Descendants by proving his direct descent from Edward Fuller. He was a deacon in the Presbyterian Church and an active member for all of his communities.
He was a large presence to all who knew him and his family will miss him dearly. Please send donations in his memory to Greenwich Hospital Foundation @ 31 River Road, Greenwich, CT 06878.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 27, 2019
