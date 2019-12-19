|
Robert J. Bothwell Jr.
Sep 27, 1937-Dec 17, 2019 Robert Joseph Bothwell Jr., 82, of Greenwich, CT, passed away on December 17, 2019. He was preceded by his brothers Donald and Paul, and survived by his brother John of Abington, PA. Bob was born on September 27, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Villanova University in 1959, Bob served for four years in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Marias, which was deployed to the Western Atlantic and in 1962 participated in the Naval blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While in port in Norfolk, VA, Bob met Georgiann French and the two were married on April 4, 1964 at St. Mary Church and settled in Greenwich, CT, where they lived for the next 40 years. Robert Joseph Bothwell III was born shortly after in 1965, followed by Daniel Bothwell in 1967, David Bothwell in 1969, Micheal Bothwell in 1972, Jeffrey Bothwell in 1975 and finally Peter Bothwell in 1980. To support his growing family of boys, Bob worked at the American Smelting and Refining Co. or ASARCO in New York City, ultimately rising to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales for the Fortune 500 company.
In his limited free time, Bob enjoyed reading history, walking on Greenwich Ave. with his good friend Richard D'Andrea and watching the Yankees, Norte Dame Football, and UConn Women's Basketball as well as any movie with a happy ending. In his later years, Bob and his six sons were fortunate to reconnect and strengthen their bond. During these years, Bob was content to simply be with his sons and the families they had formed and watch his grandchildren play. With ages spanning from two months to 29, they include Joanne, Carolyn, Robert, Haley, Max, Finnegan, Piper, Kellan, Ian, Michael, Valentina, Aidan, Lorea, McKinley, Violet and Bo. His first great-grandchild is due in May 2020. In the end, Bob was a good man who lived a full life and he takes with him the deep love, respect and admiration of his six sons. As any father knows in his heart, this is life's greatest achievement. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org). For more information or to place an online condolence www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 20, 2019