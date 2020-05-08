Robert Lewis MilesRobert (Bobby) Lewis Miles, Sr. 82 years old of Greenwich passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home. Bobby was born on November 10, 1937 to the parents of Christie Lewis Miles and Adele Louise (Carpenter) Miles. Bobby attended Greenwich High School. He was married to Barbara (Brown) Miles on January 11, 1958 and they just celebrated 62 years of marriage.Bobby was a wonderful husband, dad, father-in-law, pop-pop, brother, uncle, and friend. He had his own landscaping business, Miles Landscaping, for years and then retired. His hobbies were softball in which he got the nickname "Roadrunner", hunting and fishing with his children and loved to watch his two favorite teams the New York Mets and New York Rangers, big time fan. Bobby was a kind, loyal, thoughtful and a family man. In January, 2008 his only grandchild was born, Shane Patrick O'Connor. Shane was his pride and joy from the moment he was put in his arms. His world revolved around Shane and the close bond they had together.Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Christie and Adele, his brother Christy, his sisters Gloria, Jeannie, Ellie, Ginger, and his son Robert Miles Jr. who passed away on June 4, 2013 whom he is now in heaven with.Surviving in addition to his wife Barbara (Brown) Miles, is his daughter Lisa (Miles) O'Connor, her husband John and their son Shane (Bobby's grandchild) of Cos Cob, daughter-in-law Sandi Miles of Norwalk, sister Diana White of Bethel, brother Donald Miles (Dee) of Cocoa and many nieces and nephews.There will be a graveside service on Monday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT. Then, at a later time, there will be a celebration of life for Bobby for family and friends.The family would like to thank the staff, especially Tim (4th floor) at Nathaniel Witherell for the care and support they have given Robert and to Keesha at Hospice Constellation for her care and support as well. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home, 70 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT 06830 in his memory.