Robert M. Courtney
October 11, 1931 - November 26, 2020. Robert M. Courtney, 89, of Key Biscayne, FL, and a former 35-year resident of Greenwich, CT, died peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. He was born in St. Paul, MN on October 11, 1931 to John and Crescence Courtney and grew up, from the age of 12, in Silver Spring, MD. He graduated from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC and Fordham University in New York before enlisting in the United States Air Force where he rose to rank as Captain. Following his military service, he spent his 35-year career as a financial executive at General Electric, opening their foreign offices in Milan, Rome, Geneva and Rio de Janeiro before settling in Greenwich in 1978 with his young family.
An exceptional husband, father and grandfather, Bob will be missed deeply by Isabel, his loving and dedicated wife of 45 years, who was unwavering in her care for him in his final years of life. He was a man of intellectual curiosity who had a passion for travel, books, cooking, opera, sports, politics, history and The New York Times. In addition to his kindness and generosity of spirit, these are just some of the many interests that made a lasting impression on all that knew and loved him.
In addition to Isabel, he is survived by his three children: Monica Courtney of Coral Gables, FL, Maria Isabel Lydon (Colman) of Howth, Ireland, and Robert Joseph Courtney (Amelita) of Key Biscayne, FL; five grandchildren: Madison Altamirano, Antonia and Mariella Lydon and Benjamin and John Courtney; and siblings Mary Foley and Thomas Courtney. His extended family includes many nephews and nieces in the U.S., Brazil and New Zealand, who all loved and admired their "Uncle Bob." He is predeceased by his brother John Courtney and sister Crescence Kilcoyne.
A private Mass is planned at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Key Biscayne, FL. A celebration of his life for extended family and friends will be planned for later in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Bob's memory to Gonzaga College High School: https://www.gonzaga.org/support-gonzaga
.