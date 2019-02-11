Robert Marcus Lane

Robert Marcus Lane of Greenwich, CT passed away in his sleep on February, 9, 2019. Bob was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on May 12, 1928 and was raised in Beaver Dam, WI. He was the second of four sons born to Dr. John William and Evelyn Griffin Lane. He joined the US Marine Corps on his 16th birthday. After his service, Bob earned his B.A. from St Louis University (1950) and graduated from Columbia Law School in 1953. After law school, he joined the firm of Royall, Koegel, and Rogers in NYC (now known as Clifford Chance).

While in New York, he met and married Nancy Underwood Nutting. In 1960, they moved to Greenwich where they became active members of the community and raised their four children. In 1965, Bob opened a private law practice in Greenwich.

He was a member of the Greenwich Country Club where he served as President and the Riverside Yacht Club where he served as Secretary. A member and president of the Fairfield Group, Bob also belonged to the Field Club of Greenwich, the Union League Club of NYC and the Dorset Field Club.

The Lanes spent many winters and summers at their home in Landgrove, VT. Bob was an accomplished athlete and enjoyed many sports. In high school, he captained his ice hockey and football teams. Later, Bob took up skiing, sailing, golf, tennis, paddle and squash. He was happiest playing sports with his children and watching them compete. Bob also enjoyed taking his family on vacations in Friendship, Maine; Lake Winnipesaukee, Nantucket, Europe and sailing in the Caribbean.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Nancy, four children: Diana, Marcus, Jeffrey and Julia and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Round Hill Community Church at a date to be determined.