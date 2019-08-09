GreenwichTime Obituaries
Robert McGee


1932 - 2019
Robert McGee Obituary
Robert "Bob" McGee
Jul. 10, 1932 - Aug. 2, 2019 Robert "Bob" McGee, of Greenwich, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2nd. He was 87. Bob was born in Greenwich on July 10, 1932, to Mathew and Marjorie McGee. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the US Navy's Underwater Demolition Team. For many years he worked in service for Fairfield Home Oil. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mimi, loving daughter, Stacey Guthrie, and cherished grandchildren, Molly & Erin. Services were conducted privately by Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 203-869-5968. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 10, 2019
