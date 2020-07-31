Robert Meyerhoff

Robert H. Meyerhoff
Robert H. Meyerhoff of Greenwich, CT and Ventura, CA, died peacefully at home of natural causes on July 25, 2020 at the age of 92.
Robert was born in Bronx, NY and raised in Scarsdale, NY. He attended Scarsdale High School (Class of '45), and Colgate University (Class of '49), where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He briefly departed Colgate to enlist in the Army Reserves, where he served from 1946-1947 and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal. He subsequently completed his education at Colgate with assistance from the GI Education Bill.
In 1952, Robert began his prolific history on Wall Street. He initially worked for the CJ Divine Firm, later taken over by Merrill Lynch, to become the Merrill Lynch Government Securities Operation. As a Vice President at Merrill Lynch, he was responsible for overlooking the Government Securities sector of the company. In 1980, he and his partners bought out the firm William E. Pollock. As President, he helped establish an amazing record of success in government securities. Pollock was known for its infamous Christmas parties at the famed Copacabana Club. In 1986, Westpac banking corporation purchased the entire capital of William E. Pollack, becoming Westpac Pollack. After the purchase, he remained at the head of the firm for several years, thus ensuring the continuation of success for the company. He eventually retired in 1988 after a remarkable 34-year career on Wall Street, and continued to serve in an advisory role for Westpac in the following years.
Robert remained an avid supporter of and generous donor to his alma mater Colgate University, where he and his wife established the Robert H. and Sarah S. Meyerhoff Endowed Scholarship Fund. He remained a lifelong supporter of Colgate academics, having endowed the Meyerhoff Auditorium within the campus Science Center, and Colgate athletics, routinely visiting the campus for various sporting events and donating to create the new Colgate Football Stadium scoreboard and fitness center. He was a longtime supporter of the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a nonprofit organization providing trained dogs to individuals who are visually impaired.
While he had many professional and volunteer accomplishments, Robert's family was always the most important thing in his life. He will be forever remembered as a wonderful husband, and loving father and grandfather. Robert met his first beloved wife Marcia Lee Sanger of Old Greenwich, CT in 1951. They were happily married and raised their two children in Armonk, NY and Greenwich, CT until Marcia's passing in 1984. In 1987 he married his second wife Sarah Sterrett, welcoming her two children into his own family. Robert and Sarah remained happily married for 34 years until his passing. He leaves behind his wife Sarah S. Meyerhoff, his son, Robert D. Meyerhoff of Greenwich, CT, his daughter Robyn Ordon and son-in-law Dr. Andrew Ordon of Los Angeles, CA, and his two grandchildren, Dr. Matthew Ordon of Chicago, IL and Dr. Shannon Ordon of Los Angeles, CA. He additionally leaves behind his two step-daughters, Elizabeth Svatek, husband Brett and their two children Landon and Caroline, and Christina O'Hara, husband Eamon, and their three children Avery, Madison, and Charlotte, both of California.
Robert, aka "Whitey," "Mr. Wonderful," and "Spoonhead," will be forever remembered for his profound generosity, unfailing kindness, and contagious sense of humor. He lived by a set of morals and values that never wavered. He traveled to Africa three times on safari, and always spoke of visiting Kenya just one more time. He was a skier and an avid golfer, and was particularly proud of his two back-to-back holes in one at the Jupiter Hills Country Club in Jupiter, FL. He was also known for having a particular fondness for sweets and was often caught sneaking an extra cookie or two. The family feels sure Bob and his brother Harry are most certainly competing for that next hole in one in heaven.
The family is deeply grateful for the wonderful care given to Robert by Marie and her team with Kerb Home Care, and Laresha.
A private ceremony with family will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Colgate University, with reference to the Robert H. and Sarah S. Meyerhoff Endowed Scholarship Fund, Gift Records - Colgate University, PO Box 313, Canajoharie, NY 13317-0313 and the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com