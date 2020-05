Robert Henlee NorthingtonRobert Henlee (Bob) Northington of Austin, Texas, died peacefully on April 20, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1928 in Ballinger, Texas, to Rena Faye Butler and Kinchen Volentine Northington Mr. Northington was a fourth-generation Texan, ninth-generation American and veteran of World War II. He served in Korea, as a U.S. Army Sergeant. While serving he continued his love of music, playing the trombone with the 282nd Army band. His opportunity to participate in an Honor Flight to visit the WW II Memorial in DC remained a highlight of his later years. Courtesy of the GI Bill, Bob attended The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, and Texas A&M University before earning a Bachelor of Science in Animal Husbandry/Economics with honors from Texas Tech University. Bob and his father had planned to expand the family ranch, Los Arroyos, in Runnels County, but when the huge oil strike on the family land dried up, he began a career in banking and oil. Bob worked for Phillips Petroleum Company, Mesa Petroleum Company, Mid-America Petroleum Company and as an Independent Landman throughout North America. He also served as a national officer of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen. Later in his career, he worked as a Municipal Bond Consultant for the Loews Corporation in New York.Bob, a lifelong Democrat, was an avid historian, a serious reader, and a tireless letter writer. He was a man of great principle and was dedicated to public service. A champion of Texas history, he served on the Texas Historical Commission and often took his young family on driving trips around Texas, stopping to read each of the historical plaques they encountered. Bob served on the Midland and Ballinger School Boards and worked to desegregate both school systems. He worked tirelessly to create affordable housing in Midland and Marble Falls, Texas. In 1970, he was the Democratic Nominee for State Representative from Midland and was an Ordained Elder at the First Presbyterian Churches in Midland and Ballinger. He served as mayor of Meadowlakes, Texas and proudly represented his district for the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature later in life. Bob formed the Philosopher's Forum while in his 70's with the goal of bringing together persons of disparate beliefs to discuss the important issues in life, a group that grew to 40 in number. A quote from the protestant theologian Reinhold Niebuhr, "Humor is a prelude to faith and Laughter is the beginning of prayer" set the tone for the forum's lively discussions.Bob and the love of his life, Sara Carolyn Bigby (also of Ballinger), were married for 49 wonderful years. Carolyn pre-deceased him in 2002. The couple had three children who survive him: Diana Northington Samponaro (Peter) of Greenwich; Charlie Northington (Dina) of Austin; John Northington (Pamela) of Washington, D.C. Also surviving him are six great grandchildren and 11 grandchildren, including Caroline Samponaro, Amanda Runne, Peter Samponaro, Jr. of New York and Nichola Samponaro of Greenwich. Bob and Carolyn enjoyed spending time with their family in Greenwich attending baptisms, graduations, sporting events, and weddings. His grandchildren will miss their Honey Bob.Bob's family would like him to be remembered for his love of and devotion to his family and country. All who knew him will long remember his wonderful smile, amazing laughter, beautiful singing voice, and the unfailing kindness and generosity he always showed for his fellow human beings. Donations may be made in his memory to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Splc.org