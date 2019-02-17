Resources More Obituaries for Robert Oppenheimer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Oppenheimer

Passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in his own bed at his daughter's home in Costa Mesa, CA on January 16th – just 17 days after his 104th birthday.

Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Eugene and Minna (Drey) Oppenheimer. He grew up and graduated from high school in Mt. Vernon, NY and afterward briefly studied business at NYU. He then attended the Civilian Military Training Center before enlisting in the Army where he became a 1st Lieutenant of the 27th Infantry Division of the Pacific Theater in Guadalcanal. This is where, during the war, he met his wife of 58 years, Patricia, who was working for Red Cross Special Services of Perth, Western Australia and singing with the band at night. Bob liked to say there were 5000 men and 5 women on the island and he got the cute one.

After the war, Bob and "Patta" were married and raised 3 children in Old Greenwich, CT. Bob worked in pharmaceutical advertising for over 40 years. In their spare time they enjoyed sailing with the Old Greenwich Yacht Club where Bob eventually became Commodore (and Pat, "Mommadore"). He invented Y-10 Stain Absorbent Gel – a product that removed waterline stains from fiberglass boats. The couple enjoyed road trips to hand deliver the product to various distributors along the Eastern seaboard. They continued this practice until Pat's death in 2004.

Bob remained very active in the community, volunteering for the Red Cross and at Greenwich Hospital. He was a member of the Retired Men's Association and enjoyed bowling with friends and traveling the world until well into his 90's. Bob remained in their home until it was destroyed by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. He then lived with his dear companion, Ernestine "Teensy" Durrell in Greenwich, until relocating to live with his daughter, Barbara, in California in 2015.

His final years were made more happy and comfortable by the loving care he received from his devoted caregivers.

Bob is survived by his 3 children, Joan, Robert and Barbara and his 3 grandchildren, Mark, Heather and Robin.

