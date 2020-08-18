1/1
Robert W. Koppe Sr.
1951 - 2020
Robert W. Koppe, Sr.
Robert W. Koppe, Sr., a resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, and formerly of West Milford, New Jersey, passed away on August 15, 2020. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Amy Judith Murtagh and her husband Captain John Murtagh, USMCR, and Kristen June Koppe, his brother Bill and wife Lisa, his sister Lori, and his nephew Brian and niece Beth. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Monica, his loving brother Pat, and his beloved son, Bobby Jr. Bob was born on July 25, 1951 in Darby, Pennsylvania, and was raised in Springfield, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Springfield High School, where he played baseball and basketball, and Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he was a brother of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity. He was an Accountant for over 40 years for several companies in New Jersey. Bob loved his family with all his heart, as well as his Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and his daughter Amy's Boston College Eagles. Calling hours at the Fred H. McGrath & Son Funeral Home, Bronxville, New York will be between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19. A memorial service will be held at the Reformed Church of Bronxville, New York on Thursday, August 20 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob and Bobby's names to Melmark Pennsylvania.

Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
FRED H MCGRATH & SON
AUG
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Reformed Church of Bronxville
Funeral services provided by
FRED H MCGRATH & SON
20 CEDAR STREET
Bronxville, NY 10708
(914) 337-6770
