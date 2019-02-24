Robyn M. Capozza

Jun. 10, 1979 - Feb. 21, 2019Robyn Michelle Capozza passed away peacefully at HOME on Thursday February 21 at 9:24 p.m. She was surrounded by her loving family and her beloved dog Oliver. Robyn was born in Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Rockland County, NY. She attended the State University of New York at Buffalo and received her degree in Communications. She would go on to utilize her discerning eye for fashion in her role as an e-commerce fashion merchandiser for Nine West Holdings. Robyn loved to travel, especially to the tropics. Robyn was predeceased by her mother Debra Weisinger (Migdel), grandfather Emanuel Migdel, grandfather Samuel Weisinger, grandmother Bernice Weisinger (Leibowitz) and father-in-law Michele Capozza. She is survived by her devoted husband Antonio Capozza, her loving sister Sindy Weisinger, her benevolent aunt and uncle Shelley and Marc Sidenworm, grandmother Bernice Migdel (Evenitzky), mother-in-law Gerarda Capozza (Ambrosecchia), sister-in-law Lisa Fratello and her husband Michael, brother-in-law Rick Capozza and his wife Erin, her niece Avery and nephew Michael. Robyn's humor and gentle disposition will be sorely missed. She deeply touched everyone she came into contact with and all who met her instantly loved her. A special thanks to her trusted physicians Dr. Dickerman Hollister of Greenwich Hospital, Dr. Lecia Sequist of Massachusetts General, and especially Dr. James Brunetti of Greenwich. Dr Brunetti developed a special bond of friendship with Robyn and his loving and compassionate care will never be forgotten by the Capozza family. Her family will receive friends on Monday, February 25 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Avenue Greenwich, CT. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26 at St. Roch's Church, 10 Saint Roch Avenue, Greenwich, CT, followed by a private entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Robyn Capozza may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital in support of lung cancer research. Gifts can be made online at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ or mailed to the MGH Development Office, attention: Carrie Powers, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks payable to Massachusetts General Hospital with "in honor of Robyn Capozza" on the memo line. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com. Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary