Rocco Forgione
ROCCO FORGIONE, 46, of Greenwich Connecticut, passed away on December 28, 2019.
Mr. Forgione was born on April 27, 1973 in Greenwich, Connecticut, son of Dora Forgione. Mr. Forgione graduated from Greenwich High School in 1991. He worked for many years at Infogroup. He loved music and playing the guitar; hiking and fishing; and held a special place in his heart for rescuing dogs - especially pit bulls. He was a loving and caring person, devoted son, brother and friend.
Mr. Forgione is survived by his loving mother, Dora Forgione, and brother Gerardo, both of Greenwich. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, January 2 at 9 a.m. to 10:30 am at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, Greenwich, Connecticut. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Roch Church, Greenwich. Service will be conducted by Father Carl D. McIntosh. Burial immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, Connecticut.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 1, 2020