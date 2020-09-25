Roger Pisani

Roger Pisani died on Tuesday, September 22nd, aged 84. He was at his beloved Greenwich Point, looking over the harbour, cigar in hand.

Roger was many wonderful things. After graduating Hamilton College (class of '57), he took off hitchhiking around the world. He met Julie -- another hitchhiker who became his wife of six decades -- in an immigration queue in Belgium. They went on as they started, living first in Cincinnati, then Riverside, Frankfurt, Madrid, Paris and London, before settling back in Old Greenwich.

Roger had a long career in advertising. On leaving Ted Bates, he turned his formidable marketing skills to trying to "un-sell" illegal drugs throughout the Americas. He was an active supporter of efforts to preserve the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center for community use.

He was for many years a volunteer driver for the Call-A-Ride service. A job he was particularly well-suited to as he was able to converse with almost everybody about almost anything. His unerring sense of direction, honed over many years of travel in complicated Old World cities, also didn't hurt.

He loved messing about in boats; flying a variety of home-made kites of dubious airworthiness; failing to catch fish; roller-blading for as long as it takes to smoke a cigar; yearly trips to Florida and Ireland; and, for better or worse, the Yankees.

Roger will be remembered for his honesty in all matters, and for his eagerness to connect with people across every conceivable spectrum. A prime example was his nephew Richard Onley, whose Special Needs were a never a barrier for shared pints and laughter. One of the world's true gentlemen, Roger is missed already by his wife, Julie, his son Mark, his daughter Elizabeth and his legions of friends around the world.



