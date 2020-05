Ron FrangipaneRon Frangipane passed away April 25th, 2020 due to Covid-19 Pneumonia.He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a University Professor, brilliant Musician, animal lover, beachgoer, and Yankees FanHis passing leaves a gaping hole in the hearts of all those who loved and knew him, and of those he mentored and deeply touched.He will be sorely missed, and his family's love for him will never fade.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury FundPlease read his full obituary at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com