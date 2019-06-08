Ronald P. Brushaber

Ronald Brushaber, 57, of Greenwich, passed away on May 6th, 2019. Ron was born on February 23, 1962 and lived in Greenwich, CT. He is survived by his mother, Erna, and was predeceased by his father, Hugo, and a brother in Germany. Ronnie attended Greenwich Public Schools, graduating from Greenwich High School in 1980 and then attended the University of New Hampshire. He spent his life in the construction industry and became an accomplished carpenter, working for MMR Construction, Inc. for numerous years.

Ron's heart was made of gold and he made it a calling to help those whom he thought needed help whether or not he knew them. Ron was generous and a loyal friend who always had your back. When Ronnie's mom became ill, he became her primary care giver and remained true to his character and took exceptional care of her. Ron loved all animals and dogs, especially his four Rottweilers; Cooper I, II, III & IV. Ron loved to travel especially to Germany, Maine, The Outer Banks, Newport and the Florida Keys. He enjoyed cooking and being near or on the water. Ronnie loved life, laughter and people of all ages.

Ron had numerous friends & he will be missed by many.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902 (203)-359-9999.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shelter Our Strays (SOS), Friends of Greenwich Animal Control, 393 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830. To send online condolences, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in GreenwichTime on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary