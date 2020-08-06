Rose E. Presto
Mar 21, 1935-Jul 28, 2020Rose E. Presto, a longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 after complications of Parkinson's. She was 85. Rose was born March 21, 1935, to Fred and Margaret Decker in Middletown, NY. Rose is the beloved wife of the late, Orlando Presto. Rose is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Parelli and her husband Frank III, her son Lee Presto and his wife Cindy, loving grandchildren, Frank Parelli IV and his wife Alyssa, Michael Parelli and his wife Dana, Christine Presto and Daniel Presto and her great-grandchildren, Frank Parelli V and Olivia Parelli. Her family gathered privately in her honor. Memorial donations can be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich, 4 Horseneck Ln., Greenwich, CT 06830 www. bgcg.org
