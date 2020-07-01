Rose Marie PerryRose Marie Perry, 92 of Greenwich, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of June 29, 2020.Rose Perry was born on May 24, 1928, in Stamford, CT to the late Amadeo and Concetta (Smeriglio) Bongiorno. Rose attended public schools in Stamford, graduating from Stamford High in 1946.Upon her marriage to Peter S. Perry of Greenwich on August 14, 1948, Rose relocated to Riverside where she lived for the remainder of her life.Between raising two sons, handling the administrative duties of her husband's carting business, employment in the operations departments with Western Union and Merrill Lynch, Rose was always busy.During her retirement years she enjoyed being a spectator at her three grandchildren's activities and spending the winter months (excluding Christmas) with her husband at their condominium in Florida.Rose is survived by her husband Peter, her two sons Peter (Elvia) of Westport, CT, Paul (Judi) of Milford, CT, her three grandchildren Gabriella, Nicholas and Mikayla and her two sisters Antoinette Sapia and Gloria Sciarretta.A Christian burial service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rose Perry's memory to "JDRF Diabetes Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920".