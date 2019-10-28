GreenwichTime Obituaries
Rosemarie Feldmeth


1974 - 2019
Rosemarie Feldmeth Obituary
Rosemarie Feldmeth
July 5, 1941 - October 27, 2019 Rosemarie Feldmeth, of Riverside, passed away October 27, 2019, at age 78. She was born July 5, 1941, in the Bronx, to Antonio & Lena Valente. Rosemarie is fondly remembered for her love of family. Time spent with her daughter, granddaughters, siblings and nieces & nephews meant the world to her. She was passionate about music, with genres varying from oldies and Elvis to country. Rosemarie loved trips to Mohegan Sun, jumbles and crossword puzzles, the History Chanel, and many other investigative shows. She is the beloved wife of the late Walter Feldmeth, the cherished mother of Renee Allegrini and devoted grandmother of Juliana Porcelli & Jenna Allegrini. Rosemarie is the loving sister of Virginia Corvino and the late Antonio Valente & Dolores Villanueva. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave. Wednesday 9-10:30am where a service will commence at 10:30. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be sent to The https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Multiple Myeloma Foundation https://www.myeloma.org For more information or to place a condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 29, 2019
